2 Mapusa sisters held; drugs seized from general store

PANAJI: The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa police arrested two sisters and seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakh during a raid conducted at their premises at Khorlim, Mapusa on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the drugs were allegedly sold at a general store located within the premises, which was raided.

Police have identified the accused as Yogita Naik (26) and Chaitali Naik (23). According to police, the raid was conducted following a tip-off and during the search 14 kg of ganja and 20 grams of MDMA (suspected) was found in the general store. The value of the seized drugs is around Rs 16 lakh, police said.

“Both the sisters have been arrested and further investigation is in progress,” said Umesh Gaonkar, Superintendent of Police, ANC.

According to information, the general store was on the radar of the ANC police for allegedly selling drugs. Based on a tip-off, police conducted a raid during which the suspected drugs were found at the general store. Police said that the ganja was packed in sachets and sold for around Rs 500 per sachet. Their clientele were mostly youth including students, police said.