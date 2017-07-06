2 IRB platoons on duty in south Goa

MARGAO: Two platoons of the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Goa police have arrived in the state. The personnel numbering 40 have been posted at important places of religious importance in south Goa.

According to information available from sources in police, the 40 IRB policemen have been posted at various places in Margao and under the jurisdiction of the Maina Curtorim police station. Each IRB policeman, who is armed with a weapon, is accompanied by local policemen of the respective police stations and the personnel carry out duty from 11 pm to 6 am.

Police sources said that the two platoons have been provided exclusively to the Margao and Maina Curtorim police stations. A senior police officer said 20 IRB men have been provided to Margao police while the remaining 20 are working with the Maina Curtorim police.

An officer of Maina Curtorim police said that the IRB policemen are posted at places like Chandor, Gudi Paroda, Raitolem, Curtorim etc. Margao police have also posted the IRB men at various places to avoid the religious symbols being damaged by miscreants.

Though South Goa has 14 police stations, only the Margao and Maina Curtorim police stations have been provided with the IRB policemen. A senior police officer, however, said that this has been done to avoid further incidents of religious places being desecrated in those areas.

Police officers from Cuncolim and Colva said that they are conducting ‘nakabandis’ with the staff available with them, to keep a check on thefts and other incidents under their jurisdiction.