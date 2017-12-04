2 Germans held with drugs worth Rs 64 lakh at Arambol

MAPUSA: The Pernem police on Tuesday arrested two Germans for illegally possessing drugs, suspected to be LSD, worth Rs 64 lakh at Arambol.

Acting on a tip-off, Pernem PI Sandesh Chodankar and his team conducted a raid at Madhalawada-Arambol and arrested the two Germans – Sergius Viktor Manka (31) and Steinmuller Sebastian (25) – for carrying with them narcotic drugs, which are suspected to be LSD, worth Rs 64 lakh.

The police also seized cash running into Rs 27,500 and two mobile phones from them. Chodankar said the Germans arrived in Delhi on November 13. Thereafter they reached Goa on November 23 and first checked in an Anjuna hotel. Later on, they moved into a guesthouse at Madhalawada-Arambol.

Both the Germans had been living in the same room and had been in possession of narcotic drugs.

The Pernem police conducted panchanama and registered the offence under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.