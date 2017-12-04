Wednesday , 13 December 2017
2 Germans held with drugs worth Rs 64 lakh at Arambol
Posted by: nt December 13, 2017 in Goa News

MAPUSA: The Pernem police on Tuesday arrested two Germans  for illegally possessing   drugs, suspected to be LSD, worth Rs 64 lakh at Arambol.

Acting on a tip-off, Pernem PI Sandesh Chodankar and his team conducted a raid at Madhalawada-Arambol and arrested  the two Germans  – Sergius Viktor Manka (31) and Steinmuller Sebastian (25) – for  carrying with them  narcotic drugs, which are  suspected to be LSD, worth Rs 64 lakh.

The police also seized cash running into  Rs 27,500 and two mobile phones from them. Chodankar said   the Germans arrived in Delhi on November 13. Thereafter  they reached  Goa on November 23 and  first checked in  an Anjuna hotel. Later on,  they moved into a guesthouse at Madhalawada-Arambol.

Both the Germans had been living  in the same room and had been  in possession of narcotic drugs.

The Pernem police conducted panchanama and registered the offence under Section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

