2 fish-testing labs to come up at state borders in a fortnight

Panaji: The state government has finally given the financial approval for setting up Quality Council of India’s (QCI) two temporary laboratories for checking of fish samples from the trucks arriving at the state borders from the neighbouring states.

Places have already been identified at the Pollem and Patradevi check- posts in assistance with the state police and transport department to set up the laboratories, which will be an interim measure before the Export Inspection Agency (EIA) sets up its permanent base in Goa for testing of fish and other food items.

“We have received the financial nod from the finance department. Now we can expect the QCI to set up the labs at the two check-posts over the next two weeks or could be well before that,” said a senior officer of the health department.

When asked as to when the EIA will make its laboratory operational, the officer said, “Goa government had given in-principle approval to the EIA to set up a full-fledged laboratory in South Goa and we have learnt that they are in the process of getting approvals from the Centre for all the required testing facilities and manpower.” Setting up of a world-class lab to test the imported fish has been a persistent demand of Goans after the formalin-in fish row broke out in the state on July 12 last year.

The officer further said that the state government will come in the picture only when the EIA sets up its lab and seeks final nod to operate the lab.