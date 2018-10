The Margao Police arrested 2 persons for murdering 48 year old Suresh Kumar Singh in Navelim. Kumar died on Sunday while undergoing treatment.On 19th of October, two, 20 year old Preetesh Chavan from Rumdamol – Davorlim and 21 year Vikas Naik from Mandop Navelim, both were having snacks at Navelim on the 19th evening when the deceased Suresh Kumar almost hit them, apparently under the influence of Alcohol and ran away.

