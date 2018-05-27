2 accused have criminal past  

PANAJI: Two of the accused arrested in the Betalbatim beach gangrape were involved in criminal cases in Indore, while the third accused is said to be a schoolteacher.

The accused Eshwar Makwana (24) was reportedly involved in cases such as theft, elopement-cum-rape while the other accused Ram Santosh Bharya (24) was involved in a theft case, informed the police adding that the third accused Sanjeev Pal (25) has claimed that he is a schoolteacher in Indore.

The accused had come to Goa by a train on May 23. They had been running out of money, hence hatched a criminal plan to rob people at knifepoint.

The police have recovered a knife and a coita from the accused tourists from the room where they had been staying. Their extortion phone call to the gangraped woman brought them into the police net. The accused made use of a stolen mobile phone in an attempt to send the police on wild goose chase. They had threatened to make viral the video of the sexual assault, and not to do so they had demanded Rs 10,000 from the couple.

Inspector-general of police Jaspal Singh has complimented the police personnel who were part of the operation to track down the accused persons.

“It was a commendable teamwork that led to the arrest of the three accused involved in the crime. I would like to compliment South Goa SP Arvind Gawas; crime branch SP Karthik Kashyap; SDPO, Margao, Raju Raut Dessai, PI, Fatorda, Navlesh Dessai and PI, Old Goa, Sudesh Velip and their teams,” Singh said.

When asked as to how the police managed to achieve the breakthrough in the case, Singh said, “The accused had threatened the victim girl of making the video of the sexual assault viral and demanded Rs 10,000. This was the significant clue.”

“However, the mobile phone used by the accused to call the victim was a stolen one. This was intended (by the accused) to put the police on a wild goose chase,” Singh said adding that “but the police acted swiftly in a seamless manner, excellent display of teamwork that led to the arrest of the accused within 24 hours.”