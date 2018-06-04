2.66 crore poor and minority students availed scholarships, schemes: Naqvi

PANAJI: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that in the last four years some 2.66 crore students belonging to minority and marginalised communities have benefitted from various scholarships and schemes.

Addressing a press conference in the city in the light of the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, Naqvi said the Haj subsidy has been withdrawn and the money siphoned from the subsidy is being utilised for empowerment of the youth from minority communities through employment-oriented skill development.

He said that more than 5,43,000 youngsters have been provided employment and more jobs have been created through skill development schemes.

Scholarships have also been provided and over 1.21 crore girls and women of the country have availed the schemes.

For the first time after the Independence of the country, a record number of 1,75,025 Indian Muslims have been going on Haj pilgrimage this year without availing any subsidy, he said adding that more than 1300 women pilgrims are going on the pilgrimage without male relatives.

Muslim women coordinators and assistants have been deputed to Saudi Arabia for facilitating the Haj 2018 for the first time.

The Centre has for the first time allowed women pilgrims over the age of 45 to undertake the pilgrimage in groups of at least four sans ‘Mehram’.

Speaking on the achievements made by the Modi government in the last four years, the Union minister claimed that more than 1 crore households have renounced the gas subsidy under the ‘Give it Up’ campaign.

Moreover, free gas connections have been provided to more than four crore poor people under the central Ujjwal Yojana.

Red beacon light on VIP vehicles have been removed putting an end to the ‘culture’ associated with it, he said adding the Modi government has even withdrawn concessions at the Parliament canteen.

Naqvi observed that there would be no vacancy for the post of Prime Minister in 2019 as Modi will get absolute majority in Lok Sabha elections.

Development will be the plank for parliamentary polls, he said.

Conflict, contradiction and corruption have been the only joint agenda of the political parties which have been rallying against Modi, he said adding that the Congress and its allies that have been playing politics exploiting religions, regions and castes can’t stomach the work done by the Prime Minister.

Replying to a question, he admitted that the outcome of the recent bypolls could have some impact on the prospects of the party, which has seen decrease in vote share due to the “unholy alliance” of some parties.

“The recent poll outcome has given us some experience, which will be factored in while formulating strategies for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” he said

Simultaneous elections can be held provided there is consensus among political parties and the people. Elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be held simultaneously keeping in mind expenditure and democracy.

Political parties have been asked to think over it, he said.