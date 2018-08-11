19-yr-old girl intoxicated, molested, filmed by duo

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The Margao police, on Friday, informed that they have arrested two persons, one of whom is a college student, for allegedly molesting and inappropriately filming a 19-year-old girl from Salcete at a flat in Fatorda after intoxicating her by making her smoke a cigarette containing some substance.

Both the accused have been placed under arrest after the victim filed a complaint about the incident on Friday, said the police.

The police disclosed the names of the alleged accused as Aqib Imtiaz (24), a businessman, and Kafil Sayyed (19), a college student.

The police said that based on the complaint lodged by the victim girl offences under Sections 328, 354, 354 B and 354 C of the IPC have been registered against the duo.

After intoxicating the girl by making her smoke a cigarette containing some substance, the girl was molested by the duo in a semiconscious state, said the police, adding they also inappropriately took photographs and filmed her and was then allowed to go.

The two were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Margao and seven days remand was obtained, added the police.

The police said that the girl, a college student, is known to the accused Sayyed, and added that on Thursday evening, she was taken to a flat in Fatorda and added that upon smoking the cigarette offered to her soon she got intoxicated, following which she was molested by the accused.

The photographs and video of the victim were supposed to be circulated by the accused, added the police.