19 students killed in Surat building fire

Surat: At least 19 teenage students of a coaching class died – many falling to their deaths – and several others were injured, after a major fire broke out in a four-storey commercial complex here on Friday afternoon.

TV channels showed horrific scenes at the Taxshila Complex in Sarthana area where the building is located, as students tried to save themselves by jumping out of windows.

“Nineteen students have died either due to suffocation or jumping from the building when fire engulfed the commercial complex,” Gujarat

Minister of State for Health Kishor Kanani said. “We have ordered a detailed inquiry and anyone found responsible for the incident won’t be spared,” Patel said.

“Several students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on,” said a city fire official.

A video clip aired by news channels showed students jumping off from third and fourth floor windows amid plumes of thick smoke rising from the building.

Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms have been pressed into service for dousing and rescue operations, Sarthana area of Surat, said an official of Surat fire control room.

Local people helped with the rescue operation to save stranded students and other occupants of the building housing coaching classes and other establishments.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered the principal secretary of the urban development department to rush to the spot.

He also declared financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who died in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in his home state.

“My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.