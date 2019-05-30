18,000 Goa farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan scheme

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

Panaji: As many as 2,000 farmers in the state have so far received the first installment of Rs 2,000 under the central PM-Kisan scheme that promises Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers.

Information gathered by this daily from the directorate of agriculture, Tonca, on Wednesday revealed that 18,000 beneficiaries have been identified under the scheme. More beneficiaries are being added and it is expected that the final count of farmers eligible for the PM-Kisan scheme will be in the region of 24,000 farmers.

With 35,000 registered farmers in the state (holding Krishi card), it means that 68.5 per cent of farmers will receive Rs 6,000 annually in three installments of Rs 2,000 during a year.

Sources at the agriculture department said that processing of applications and payout to beneficiaries got delayed due to the election code of conduct in the state that lasted for two-and-half months. The code of conduct has now been lifted.

To identify beneficiaries, the agriculture department had asked farmers in the state to enroll for the scheme. Further, information of the scheme was shared with local panchayats. “With the average land holding in the state being small, it is not surprising that substantial chunk of farmers are eligible for the scheme,” said the source.

The PM-Kisan scheme was launched on February 24, 2019. The scheme aims at augmenting the income of small farmers and alleviating poverty of traditional cultivators. It is a cash transfer scheme where the money is electronically transferred into the bank accounts of farmers. The bank account though has to be linked to Aadhaar card.

To be eligible, a farmer must have land holding less than two hectares, must be cultivating the land and should be the land owner. The scheme excludes farmers with multiple holdings, government servants, individuals drawing pension above Rs 10,000 per month among other conditions.

The scheme is centrally administered. However, beneficiaries are based on the recommendations of the state agriculture department.

The purpose of the scheme is to enable marginal farmers to come out of the clutches of the money lenders and give them money to buy seeds and fertilisers.

According to reports, around 4.74 crore small farmers across India have registered under the PM-Kisan scheme, of which 2.74 crore have so far received the first installment of Rs 2,000.

In the budget, the government allocated a sum of Rs 20,000 crore to transfer Rs 2,000 each to farmers in the first installment. The full expenditure of the scheme is Rs 75,000 crore, said the Prime Minister during the scheme launch in February.