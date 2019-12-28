180 truckloads of raw cashew nuts sent to Mangalore factory for processing: Velip

Margao: Prakash Velip, chairman of Adarsh Krishi Kharedi VIkri Prakriya Sahakari Sauntha Maryadit (AKKVPSSM), on Friday informed that nearly 180 truckloads of raw cashew nuts accumulated from around 3,800 farmers across the state have been sent to Mangalore factory for processing, which will be later sent to five different countries.

Speaking to the media in Margao to announce the AKKVPSSM Founder Day programe which is scheduled on January 1, 2020 at Khola, Velip said there are in all 92 villages, spread in five talukas in the state and added that till date, they are having 2,678 organic certified cashew growers and 905 under certification and nearly 8031. 68 hectare area is under the cashew cultivation in the state.

He said that “the main aim of the society it to promote agriculture in rural areas. Farmers should get appropriate value for the food they produce, payment on time, more transparency in weighing and billing and education to the farmers.”

He said that the vision of the society is to lift the social and economic status of its members by producing more agricultural goods under the different schemes of the central and state government and micro financing.

He said that the society has decided to launch Adarsh feni production and Organic

Nursery.