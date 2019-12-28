Saturday , 28 December 2019
180 truckloads of raw cashew nuts sent to Mangalore factory for processing: Velip

December 28, 2019 Goa News 4 Views

Margao: Prakash  Velip,  chairman of  Adarsh Krishi Kharedi  VIkri  Prakriya Sahakari Sauntha Maryadit   (AKKVPSSM),  on   Friday  informed that nearly 180 truckloads of raw cashew nuts accumulated  from around 3,800 farmers across the state have been sent to  Mangalore  factory for processing, which will be later sent to  five different countries.

Speaking to the media in Margao to announce the  AKKVPSSM  Founder Day   programe which is  scheduled on  January 1, 2020 at Khola, Velip said  there are in all  92 villages, spread in five  talukas in the state and added that  till date, they are having  2,678  organic  certified  cashew  growers and  905 under  certification and nearly 8031. 68 hectare area is under the  cashew cultivation in  the state.

He said that “the main aim of the society it to promote agriculture in rural areas. Farmers should get appropriate value for the food they produce, payment  on time,  more transparency  in  weighing  and billing and education to the farmers.”

He said that the vision of the society is to lift the social  and economic status  of its members by producing  more agricultural  goods under the different  schemes of  the central  and state  government and micro financing.

He said that the society has decided to launch Adarsh  feni production and  Organic 

Nursery.

