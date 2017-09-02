18-yr-old held for stealing mobile from lawyer’s office

NT NETWORK

Vasco police on Saturday arrested an 18-year-old youth, Hussain Shaikh, a resident of New Vaddem, for his alleged involvement in committing theft of a cell phone from the office of a lawyer based in Vasco.

As per available information, the Vasco police arrested the youth with the help of a footage of the close circuit television (CCTV) camera installed in the office of the lawyer Vidya Shet Tanavade.

The complaint, in this regard, was lodged by Tanavade on Friday, stating that someone effected entry into her office located on the ground floor of Apna Bazar Shopping Complex in the heart of the town and stole a cell phone of her assistant.

The Vasco police swung into action and, based on the footage of the CCTV camera, zeroed in on a suspect who in turn upon interrogation confessed to his involvement in the crime.

The police also succeeded in recovering the stolen property from his possession. Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of PI Nolasco Raposo.