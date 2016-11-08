18-yr-old girl injured in car-scooter mishap

NT NETWORK

VASCO

A 18-year-old girl was critically injured after she met with an accident on the four lane highway near MES College junction at Zuarinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

As per available information from Verna police, the accident was reported at around 2 pm when the girl whose identity was not disclosed till late in the evening was crossing the four lane highway from MES College road with her TVS Jupiter scooter. When she reached in the middle of the highway, a speeding Nissan car banged her scooter. The impact was such that the girl was swung on the road and fell unconscious.