18% rainfall deficit in Goa

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI: The current break in monsoon has resulted in a gaping rainfall deficit of 18 per cent with Goa receiving 2,359 mm of rainfall as against the expected 2,871 mm of rainfall, which is 512 mm less rain between June 1 and September 18.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state did not receive rain since September 10 because there was no favourable situation in the Arabian Sea. As a result, the state has not been fortunate enough to witness good showers.

“Presently monsoon is weak in the state and it is expected to revive in the next 24 hours. In the absence of rainfall, the people are witnessing hot weather where a maximum temperature of 32 degree Celcius above normal is recorded,” an IMD official said.

The weather department says a station’s rainfall during the season is said to be in the deficient zone if the rain shortfall runs over 19 per cent. However, within meteorological subdivisions, the highest deficit was in South Goa of around 20 per cent, while North Goa recorded rainfall deficiency of 15 per cent since June 1.

With the four-month rainy season almost over, the state in June recorded 10 per cent surplus rainfall than the normal 994 mm rainfall while in July the rainfall dipped to 23 per cent witnessing 845.5 mm rainfall as against a normal of 1,104 mm. In August, the figure further dipped to 30 per cent recording 477.1 mm of rain as against 681.2 mm. However, in September, till date, the state has recorded only 45 mm of rain and has not covered even half of normal rainfall of 280 mm. However, the IMD on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state on September 21 and 22 due to low pressure area persisting over the east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over North Goa and South Goa districts of the state for the next two days.