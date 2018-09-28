18 players from Goa in ISL 5; Romeo starts as highest goal scorer

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT Sports Editor

PANAJI

Romeo Fernandes of Delhi Dynamos is the highest goal scorer from Goa as Indian Super League (ISL) 5 is set to start on September 29. Romeo has scored 19 goals in the competition and is amongst the eight football players from Goa taking part in franchises other than FC Goa.

Eighteen boys from Goa will be participating in ISL 5. From these ten will be representing FC Goa and the remaining eight will be part of five other franchises – ATK, Delhi Dynamos, FC Pune City, North East United FC and Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa captain Mandar Rao Dessai is the second highest goal scorer in ISL with six goals to his name.

Four franchises, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have no player from Goa.

FC Pune City has three players from Goa and is the only franchise with the highest number of players from the State.

Adil Khan was part of FC Pune City last year and as a withdrawn midfielder scored four goals in his first appearance for the team from Pune. Adil was part of Delhi Dynamos in the inaugural year and fought through injuries in the next two years playing for teams trying to qualify in the I-League. His hard work paid and he was picked for FC Pune City last season where he ended being one of the stars of the team.

FC Pune City has signed right back Keenan Almeida from Chennaiyin FC and right winger Gabriel Fernandes who is making his return for the club after being part of the team set up in 2014. Keenan who plays as right back scored once in ISL when he was part of FC Goa and made four appearances for reigning champions Chennaiyin FC.

Cavin Lobo from Canacona, who is still remembered for his blistering goal for ATK against FC Goa, will be back in the ATK jersey after having spent a year with Kerala Blasters. The attacking midfielder has scored a total of three goals in the four previous seasons of the tournament.

Cavin Lobo will get the opportunity to partner former FC Goa star Lanzarote who has been named captain of ATK. Both players are potential goal providers and have good shots at goal.

Francis Fernandes from Bogmalo will be in his second year with champions Chennaiyin FC. Francis has grown to be a favourite of Chennaiyin coach John Gregory on the right flank and excelled last year with his movements down the flanks and ability to enter the opponents D with alacrity. Francis finished ISL 4 with one goal to his name.

Goalkeeper Albino Gomes – who was injured for a major part of last season – will be back under the Delhi Dynamos horizontal this time. Albino started with Mumbai City FC, gained fame under Aizawl FC in I -league before joining Delhi Dynamos along with Romeo Fernandes. Romeo played through the season without being able to score a goal for Delhi whilst Albino was out after sustaining an injury during the team’s fourth game last season.

Rowllin Borges has been part of NorthEast United FC since 2016 and despite not being able to score for the club has scored twice for India during this time. Rowllin is slowly gaining the reputation of being a dead ball specialist for club and country.