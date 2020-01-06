18 persons from JNU admitted: AIIMS

New Delhi: Eighteen people from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) came to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre for treatment, hospital officials said on Sunday.

“Eighteen people from the JNU have come to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in the head and abrasions among others. Investigations are underway,” they said. They also said that JNU

Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh has got lacerations on her forehead and is undergoing investigations.

According to the Delhi government officials, seven ambulances were sent to the JNU and ten more are on standby.

Meanwhile, students of the varsity are protesting outside the Delhi police headquarters against the attack.

Heavy police were deployed at the main gate of the university, which entered the varsity campus after receiving a written request from the university administration.

“The incident took place around 5 pm when a scuffle broke between two groups. They vandalised university property, damaged private vehicles and moved towards the hostel. JNU administration made a written request to the Delhi Police to intervene. That’s when the police entered the campus. A flag march was conducted. The situation is normal now,” said the police.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Jawaharlal University Students’ Union (JNUSU) traded blame for the attack on the students.