18 held for begging  in Vasco

VASCO: Vasco police, on Tuesday arrested 18 people under the Goa Prevention of Begging Act for creating nuisance in the town. Police said that there were complaints from people about nuisance created by beggars in the city. Beggars can be seen loitering in and around the vicinity of Vasco railway station, old bus stand and also close to the sweet mart shops harassing locals as well as tourists for alms.

Vasco PI Nalasco Raposo, taking immediate cognizance of the complaints, nabbed 18 beggars for causing nuisance at public places. They were all produced before the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao and were released after warnings.

Meanwhile, Vasco police as part of its drive against people roaming in a suspicious manner during night time, under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) booked around 14 persons late night on Sunday. They were released after they were produced before the sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao Gaurish Shankhwalkar.