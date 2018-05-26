17,886 students clear SSC exam

PANAJI: A total of 17,886 students from among 19,596 students, who had appeared for the senior secondary certificate examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education held in April, passed the exam registering a pass percentage of 91.27.

As many as 78 schools in the state secured 100 per cent results, among which 57 were government aided, while 21 were government schools. Besides, 170 schools out of 390 secured more than 75 per cent results, which were declared by Goa board chairman Ramkrishna Samant.

Four special schools – Sanjay Centre for Special Education, Porvorim; Lok Vishwas Pratisthan Middle School, Dhavli; Lok Vishwas Prathisthan’s Virani High School, Dhavli, and St Xavier Academy, Old Goa – also secured 100 per cent results. Though the pass percentage this year was 91.27 per cent it was slightly lower that the last year’s figure of 91.57 per cent.

Last year, 17,193 students from among the 18,776 pupils who appeared for the SSC examination had passed the exam.

As in the previous year this year too, girls outperformed boys in the SSC examination with passing percentage of 90.49 while the passing percentage of boys stood at 88.69.

Samant said that a total of 8,451 students availed sports merit marks out of which 376 candidates passed the exam with the help of these marks giving 4.4 per cent.

It must be mentioned here that 2,036 students, mainly from the government high schools, had taken up the ‘national skill qualification framework scheme’ as seventh subject, and out of which 297 students got the benefit of it to clear the examination.

The chairman said the last date for revaluation of answer books will be June 1, for supplying photocopies of the answer books will be June 5 and the last date for verification of marks in absentia will be June 22.