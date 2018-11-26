177 new petrol pumps to be set up in Goa

PANAJI: With Goa facing a shortage of petrol pumps, officials of oil marketing companies on Sunday said that expansion of the retail outlet network is underway by way of appointing new dealers for fuel distributorship in the state.

The three oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) – have planned a total of 177 new petrol pumps of which 109 are earmarked for regular areas and 68 petrol pumps are likely to come up in rural localities in the state.

Although applications from prospective dealers are being invited from all localities, the oil public sector undertakings said that the identified areas where petrol pumps are required include the Amona-Sanquelim road (via Virdi), Verna-Cansaulim road, Tilamol, rural areas and industrial hubs.

“The outlet expansion is being undertaken with the intention of reaching fuel to customers in remote areas, ensuring quality, correct price and to meet the rural demand,” said Neeraj Rathore, state level coordinator. He said that Goa’s existing 120 fuel stations are insufficient to meet the demand with a lot of pockets existing where people sell petrol in bottles. “Selling of petrol in bottles is not only illegal but also dangerous,” he said.

Rathore said that the state’s energy need is growing manifold and higher than the all-India consumption rate. “All-India retail sales of petrol and diesel are increasing at the rate of approximately 8 per cent and four per cent per annum while in Goa the yearly increase is 10 per cent and seven per cent, respectively,” he said. The increase in demand for petrol and diesel is being attributed to the local growth of the economy, construction activities and requirement of diesel for agriculture purpose.

Appointment of new dealers and expansion of the retail outlet network by the three oil marketing companies is being undertaken after a gap of four years. It is being done in tandem with the central oil ministry’s directive to increase the number of petrol pumps across the country.

Meanwhile, in Goa, the last retail network expansion was carried out in 2014. To make the proposed expansion successful, the companies have embarked on a marketing drive with roadshows being conducted and prominent advertising undertaken.

“Taking up petrol pump dealership is a very lucrative business,” said Rathore. However, Goans are not interested in taking up dealership with just four-six new outlets coming up since 2014,” he said.

To encourage the residents, the process of selection has been simplified by doing away with the voluminous paperwork and documentation. Further, the eligibility norms of income, age and education have also been relaxed.

At the press conference held in the city by the oil marketing companies, Rathore of IOC was accompanied by Dinesh Dhekne, territory manager, BPCL; Suresh Dhuri, senior manager, IOC and G Manjunath, chief regional manager, HPCL.

The new petrol pumps that are being planned are expected to be fully automated and hi-tech. Of the 177 proposed petrol pumps, 22 per cent is reserved for SC/ST, who will not have to spend out of their own pocket to set up outlet.

According to officials, regular inspection of petrol pumps is being carried out to check malpractices.