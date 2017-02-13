174 liquor outlets in Bardez taluka face closure

Arpita Srivastava | NT

MAPUSA

Around 174 liquor outlets comprising of 113 bars and restaurants and around 61 wholesale liquor shops and wine stores in Bardez will be closed down if the order of the apex court not to renew licences of liquor shops within 500 metres of the state and national highways after March 31 is implemented. There are a number of liquor shops along the national highway from Colvale towards Panaji side which are frequented by many and which are facing closure due to the order.

The Bardez taluka which comprises of Mapusa city along with 33 panchayats has around 2,636 licenced liquor shops. Out of these, around 98 are wholesale dealers and around 2,538 are retail outlets which also include bars spread across the taluka.

The national highway-17 in Bardez taluka starts at Colvale and runs till Panaji via Porvorim. The taluka has only one state highway which starts from Karaswada junction and proceeds further towards Valpoi. The areas along the stretch of national highway especially towards Porvorim consist of big restaurants.

When contacted, Excise inspector for Bardez taluka Ashok Gaonkar informed, “In Bardez, bigger restaurants will be most affected compared to the wine stores and wholesale dealers. The impact of the decision will not only affect the owners but also people employed in such bars and restaurants.”

He further said, “In Bardez, there are many bars and restaurants and wine stores along the national highway-17 which run through Bardez from Colvale until Panaji bridge which will be most affected.”

“Our department has undertaken a survey in the taluka wherein we have identified around 113 bars and restaurants along the state highway and national highway and around 61 wine stores and wholesale dealers and have submitted our preliminary report to the commissioner of excise. The final figures will only be out after the taluka-level committee starts with identifying the affect parties as per the exact order of Supreme Court order,” added Gaonkar.

He also disclosed, “On Tuesday, a training session has been organised for various officials who are nominated as part of the taluka-level committee which has been formulated with regards to implementation of Supreme Court order on ban on sale of liquor along the state and national highway.”

With the interest of many at stake due to the apex court order, people registered under various organisations are hoping to get some relief. A wholesale dealer at Karaswada whose shop faces the axe is counting on new government to get some relief.

Kudan Chopdekar of Chopdekar wine stores said, “Since last 17 years, I have been in the business and my entire family is dependent on me. The impact of the decision will be adverse and through the liquor association we are trying to get some relief.”

Similarly another renowned restaurant and bar located near the highway ‘Spice Goa’ is also facing the axe and along with it livelihood of more than 35 staff employed in the restaurant is at stake.

Atul Shah of ‘Spice Goa’ said, “This order will definitely have a huge impact on our business. We have put in hard work of almost 15 years to get the restaurant established and suddenly this order has come which has put not only my business and my investment but also livelihood of around 35-40 staff who are employed at my restaurant at stake. The only hope is that the state government would approach SC and file intervene petition to get relief for affected people.”

Owner of Greenland bar and restaurant Deepak Mahadeshri opined, “This order will have impact on a large population in Goa who are dependent on this business. My restaurant is situated along a road in Thivim which was recently notified as state highway so that the government could get funds but due this order, the livelihood of many people is at stake. Now we can just hope that the new government will do something for the dependents.”