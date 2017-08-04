Breaking the silence of injustice to women

It takes great courage to rise up against social injustice to women and Menhaaz Nadiadwala who was a spectator of social inequity has broken her silence. The weight of inequality too heavy to carry, coaxed her to pen a book, ‘It’s a Girl: Dialogues with a Princess’ which addresses important issues related to women. NT BUZZ finds out more

Menhaaz Nadiadwala’s ‘It’s a Girl: Dialogues with a Princess’ is a book that revolves around the concept of an unborn child conversing with the mother, debating on whether it should be born or not as those who chose to see the world have a lot of struggles to face as a girl and then as a woman.

Excerpts from an interview

“It’s not a difficult task to be an alpha woman. She just has to make up her mind.” Tell us about your journey of becoming a woman you wanted to be?

I was like a sponge; with every drop that falls on the sponge eventually it becomes too full to bear anymore. I guess from a very young tender age, I was a silent spectator and subconsciously it was getting into my mind by observing and reading about injustice to women and the girl child. I came to a point in my life where I decided to pick up my pen and write a book on various causes. As a child I used to observe silently, not really understanding the depths of the problem. The sad demise of my mother recently jolted me. I went into depression and realised that women face numerous problems. So I decided to write. Writing was a healing process for me. It’s like the saying, ‘Every drop of water that falls into a bucket does not make it overflow’. It’s the last drop of water that causes the water to overflow. I guess my last drop was when my mother passed away; I couldn’t bear the pain. From childhood, I’ve seen my friends and heard about cases, so I had enough. If the government and media do not support us women, we would be mutilated and worldwide Indian women would be mocked.

How does society and personal experiences, negatively or positively shape or mould a woman?

Society immensely contributes to a way a woman thinks and acts. The manner in which a woman is treated affects the way she reacts to situations. It’s like if you kick a dog, the dog will bark; but if you pet the dog, he becomes your best friend. It depends on how society treats women, you give them love, you get love. If you antagonise them, you will be antagonised.

Can you share two instances from your life/ those in the book that shaped your life?

I have dedicated the poem in to my mother. It’s a very personal book.

What led you to pen this book?

I was at one of Jeffrey Archer’s book readings in Bangalore. I was taken across to him to get his autograph and I told him that I would like to write a book just like him; and he asked me, “what do you want to write about?” and I said “I’d like to write about women’s issues”. He told me to pick up the pen and do it. After that, I picked up the pen and an A4 size paper, because that is the type of paper we crunch up into a ball and throw away. At first I wasn’t sure if I could write this book, but once I started, it was so good that I had to file it. I felt it was a good enough manuscript. The language in the book is very basic and straight from the heart. It can be understood by everyone, not flowery and it is something everyone can comprehend. I was really motivated by Jeffrey Archer.

Tell us about issues highlighted in the book.

It primarily focuses on gender bias. It includes issues such as women not getting an opportunity to be on company boards. That is where we need to make a mark, the Institute of Directors (IOD). As the senior vice president of IWFCI, we are imparting training programs for women to come on to company boards. This is the Institute of Directors Training Program which has tied up with IWFCI and we get a very small niche of women who would be trained by IOD thus putting your name on the IOD website, this enables companies to hire you. However, companies do not give preference to women. Then the other issues include succession from the father to the children. The sons always get more of the family wealth than the daughters; this is prominent in the Muslim community. According to society, women are considered the weaker sex. So shouldn’t the weaker sex be given more financial support? Or should the stronger ones be strengthened further? The third is the Triple Talaq which is very unfair. It is under the Muslim personal law and in my opinion it should be banned. I am in total favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he says that Triple Talaq should come under the Indian constitution. This injustice goes a step further; the sons pressurise the father while he is alive for the family wealth so that the daughter does not ask for inheritance after his death. They make gift deeds for their sons. Thus when the father is still alive, the property has been gifted to the son, which means that after death the daughter does not receive any of the family wealth. I feel financial and literacy independence can help the women of India.

People often say that women need to be aware of issues, but don’t you think men need more education and awareness on the same?

The awareness needs to be created by the mothers of the son. Upbringing of the son is the responsibility of the mother. In majority of the cases, the father trains the son to look after the business and what he should do with his professional life. Either he inherits family wealth or he carries the family tradition or he comes up in life in his own profession. The manner in which he has to treat his sister or his future wife or his attitude towards having a daughter, is the responsibility of the mother. Usually it is the mother who says I want a grandson. Therefore, it is the mother who is bringing up the man in this society. We need to create awareness and inculcate those values in our sons. A good son will be a good husband and father in the future.

Many women today have role models in successful business women. What all it does it take for a woman to climb the ladder? Challenges could be the alpha male orientated society. The woman must be willing and extremely vision and mission orientated. She has to be determined and focused to achieve her goals. She also needs to be a fighter if she wants to achieve positions like the IOD. For example, I have done my training in IOD and done my doctorate for over two and a half years, and been an assistant governor, but somethings never change. Companies still do not pick women. We need to be stubborn and fight. Do not use the criteria that we are the weaker sex and we need help. Men and women are equal; we need to fight at par with men. Carve your own niche and voice your discontent very clearly. If you don’t knock on the door, it’s not going to open; similarly if you don’t voice your opinion, you are not going to be heard. That is exactly what women need to do. Women’s issues are many in our country. Which one troubles you the most?

Gender bias troubles me because as girls are not given an equal chance to obtain higher education. Gender bias in education is my main concern. Secondly gender bias in positions in a company. People usually force their thinking upon women. “Do this and not that, meet this person and don’t meet that person”, it is very common. We should not live in the shadows of people and their expectations. One of the sayings which I remember from Amitabh Bachchan is “Do not let anyone make you believe that the length of your skirt is a measure of your character.” Men can wear tight fitted jeans and their shirt buttons opened and no one torments them, but what about women? Both men and women are born with skin. If there is something called ethics and if it’s good for one gender, it should be good for the other.

What can one look forward to reading in your book?

You learn a lot while reading the book. There is a lot of factual knowledge along with true stories and it makes you realise the depth of troubles and pains endured by women for centuries together. It brings to light the injustice women face year after year. Towards the end of the book, I have mentioned about women empowerment which comes from within. I made an appeal to mothers and mothers-in-law. An individual’s belief and attitudes are shaped during their first seven years of childhood and adolescence. The perspective of life is a product of upbringing, peer pressure, attitude and social norms. As mothers it is their duty to raise awareness among her sons to respect women, treat them well and love them. It takes a good son to be a good husband and a responsible father. The book contains true stories of injustice that women are facing and towards the end of the book you will realise that I am trying to guide women that the way to yourself is through education, awareness and empowerment.