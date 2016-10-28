17-yr-old riding pillion with mother dies in Vasco mishap

NT NETWORK

VASCO

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy, Rahim Damani, a resident of Baina, died on the spot while his mother escaped with minor injuries when a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler near IOC junction in Vasco on Friday morning.

The accident took place at around 11.30 a.m. The deceased was riding pillion on his mother’s two-wheeler and they were on their way home at Baina. According to police, the mother-son duo was returning after doing Diwali shopping at Vasco market.

When they reached the railway over bridge near IOC junction, a speeding truck dashed against their Honda Activa scooter and, as a result, both the rider and the pillion rider fell on the road. The pillion rider sustained internal injuries to his chest due to which he died on the spot. The mother of the deceased however suffered minor injuries on her face.

Two persons, who were present at the accident spot, attempted to revive the teenager through artificial respiration, but he failed to respond. He was rushed to a private hospital at Chicalim, where he was pronounced dead.

Head constable Raju Gaonkar conducted the panchanama. Traffic on the railway overbridge was disrupted following the accident. Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of PI Sagar Ekoskar.