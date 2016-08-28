17-yr-old boy comes under bus, dies

SANKHALI: A 17-year-old boy from Kasarpal-Bicholim died after he was crushed under the rear wheels of a passenger bus at Kasarpal-Bicholim on Sunday afternoon.

According to Bicholim police, the deceased is identified as Ajinkya alias Fati Ghadi, who was a student of Keshav Sewa Sadhana’s special school for children at Vathadev-Bicholim.

The police said that the deceased was standing near a bus which had stopped to drop a passenger. However, when the bus started moving the deceased got confused, and came under the rear wheels of it.

The Bicholim police have booked the bus driver Sudesh Naik under section 304-A of the IPC.

Panchanama was conducted by HC Laxman Gaonkar.

PSI Pritesh Madgaonkar is conducting further investigations under the guidance of PI Narayan Chimulkar.

The body of the deceased has been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Bambolim for post mortem.