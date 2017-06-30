19-yr-old found with burn injuries succumbs

PONDA: A 19-year-old boy, who was found with burn injuries by the side of the road crying for help, on Thursday night at Kundai, succumbed while undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Yadhav (19), who was residing in rented premises in Kunkolim and is a native of

Bihar.

According to Ponda police, Rakesh Yadhav was found with 60 per cent burn injuries at Kundai by the side of the highway near Kundil at around 6.30 p.m.

Later he was shifted to GMC hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to the injuries in the wee hours of Friday, informed the

police.

The police are investigating as to how and where the boy suffered the burn injuries and how he reached on the highway.

While admitting in the hospital, Yadhav, in his statement to the police, had stated that he got burnt while lighting a cigarette, but the police feel that there are less chances of that being the truth behind the incident. Police also informed that the deceased had mentioned his age as 34 years, which is wrong according to his Aadhar card.

So far, the police have learnt that Rakesh Yadhav was working in a packing unit at Kundai industrial estate, which is around 3 km away from the spot where he was found, said the police.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and intimated family members of the deceased about the incident. The body of the deceased is preserved at GMC hospital morgue and the police are waiting for his family’s arrival to conduct the post-mortem

examination.