163 MoUs inked between companies, state’s engineering institutions

Panaji: Lamenting that the employability of graduate students has never been a priority up to the point of concern, in our education system, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that he has issued instructions (to the concerned departments) to come out with ways and means of making the graduates more employable.

Referring to the projects taken up in the final year by the engineering students, the Chief Minister said that there is a need for a paradigm shift, from the learning-based projects to the project-based learning. “If the students are prepared for facing up the challenges, and try and work out the solutions to the real-life problems, then their education will actually prepare these students for the employment in their profession,” he noted.

The Chief Minister was speaking during the Centre of Excellence for Employability Enhancement (CEEE) event held in the city, and further signing of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between various companies and the five engineering institutions from Goa, as organised by the directorate of technical education.

Altogether 163 MoUs were signed between the national and international companies and these institutions, including the Goa College of Engineering signing MoUs with 42 companies, the Padre Conceicao College of Engineering signing MoUs with 50 companies, Shree Rayeshwar Institute of Engineering and Information Technology signing MoUs with 21 companies, the Don Bosco College of Engineering signing MoUs with 23 companies and the Agnel Institute of Technology and Design signing MoUs with 27 companies.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the soft skill development is an area that needs to be focused on. “No doubt, the industry looks into the technical knowledge and the skills of the graduates, but more than that they look into the soft skill, communication, teamwork, and the problem solving ability and approach,” he added.

“I am informed that the Goa University is providing an eight-week internship (programme) for the students’ revised curriculum; this internship being an effective training,” Sawant stated, observing that with the proper planning and execution, the internship could really be a game changer. “As per the estimates, around 30 per cent of the engineering graduates are employable, and employed gainfully,” he maintained.

The Chief Minister stated that the crux of the issue is how the two entities – the college and the industry – can have meaningful interaction between them. He also expressed happiness that 163 MoUs were signed between the state engineering institutions and various companies, including those from the US and Canada.

Sawant also stressed on the need to realise that colleges are what the teachers make them, and requirement to give sufficient attention with regards to the teachers, who are the key-role players. “Therefore, the industry exposure to our teachers and professors is also important,” he observed.

Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce, Vishwajit Rane, in his speech said that the government is thinking of having international skilling institutes in the state. “And we are not only talking about the ministerial skill and development, but also about coming up with different models by which we can train Goan youth as well as those, who have learned in institutions of higher education like engineering colleges,” he added.

Vice-chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) M P Poonia said that the AICTE can facilitate admission of 37 lakh students from the country, every year, in technical institutions affiliated to it. “However, only such 20 lakh seats are filled and the rest remain vacant,” he lamented, pointing out that 13 lakh of these 20 lakh admitted students get graduated, and only 7 lakh of them manage to get jobs through campus placements.

Poonia also suggested that the status of the MoUs signed between various companies and Goan engineering institutions should be assessed annually. “The quality of our technical education is poor, as the teachers themselves are of poor quality,” he observed, noting that around 20 per cent of the teachers can be hired from industry due to their experience.

Speaking on the occasion, co-founder of HCL Infosystems Ltd Ajai Chowdhry said that last year, only 5.90 lakh engineering students in the country were employed through campus placements, as there were no engineering jobs. “Almost 95 per cent of the engineers in the country are not fit for software development jobs,” he observed, informing that 90 per cent of the jobs in India are skill-based, while only 6 per cent candidates for these jobs are skill trained.

Stating that all IT companies are presently facing pressure on their bottom lines, Chowdhry said that we have a gap between the skill needed by the industry and skill provided by the institutions, as the contact between the academicia and industry is broken. He also stressed on the need for implementing the concept of coding culture.

Vice president (HR), Tata Motors, Mumbai, Sitaram Kandi stated that the technology is changing every six months but the industries have no money to train and re-train its employees, and therefore, the employees need to have learning capability, to get themselves updated from the available content.

Shiroda MLA Subhash Shirodkar also spoke on the occasion. Secretary for Education Nila Mohanan and director of technical education Vivek Kamat were also present.