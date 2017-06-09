16 heads of cattle die after consuming plastic

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Around 16 heads of cattle recently died suddenly within a fortnight in Pali village of Sattari taluka, with the locals suspecting the outbreak of some disease.

The department of animal husbandry and veterinary services has now stated that according to the postmortem report, the death of the 16 heads of cattle occurred due to consumption of plastic.

“During the course of postmortem, plastic material was found in the cattle’s stomach. So the conclusion is that consumption of plastic could be the possible reason for their death. We had also sent samples of two carcasses to a laboratory in order to find out whether there was any toxicity or any other disease but the reports received are negative. Hence, belief of any disease has been ruled out and there is no reason to fear,” said a senior official of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary services.

It may be recalled that in mid-May, the sudden death of 16 heads of cattle was reported in Pali within a period of 10-15 days. The animals died after becoming extremely uneasy with pain for almost two-hour duration. Locals feared that it could be an outbreak of some unknown virus or a disease like the Kyasanur Forest Disease.

“Most of the time cattle are neglected across the state. They are not stray animals but owned by people, yet they are left on the roads. Hence these cattle end up at garbage dumping sites in search of food and consume plastics along with other hazardous things,” the senior official said. He said that it is the duty of village panchayats to penalise farmers whose cattle are set free on roads without the company of cowherds.

“As per the Municipality Act and Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the village panchayats are empowered to locate the farmers, who leave their cattle on the roads, and fine them according to amount prescribed as per the law but panchayats refrain from using this power,” he said.

The official said that if panchayats and municipalities perform their duty as per the provisions of law, not only can the lives of cattle be saved but it could also help in controlling the number of accidents that occur on the roads.