16 Dempo Youth Development players felicitated

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

“The main aim of our Youth Development is to make all of you professional footballers of the country and that explains why we have committed serious money to get football back on track in Goa,” stated Shrinivas Dempo, Chairman, Dempo Group of Companies after felicitating sixteen players during the awards day for the youth development squads from the age groups of 14 years to 20 years at Dempo house on Saturday.

Sixteen players from the U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 age groups were felicitated for their achievements during the last football calendar.

“Samir Naik should be enough to give you all a perspective of what you all should aim for and what you all will be capable of achieving if you work hard and with discipline. Samir joined us as a youngster, played for our senior team and represented the country. Today he is our Head Coach,” stated Dempo.

The Winners: U-14– Best goalkeeper: Sail Parulekar; Best defender: Shivam Pandey; Best midfielder: Dwayne Neto; Best striker: Shreyash Naik. U-16– Best goalkeeper: Nikil Kariyappa; Best defender: Maximo D’Costa; Best midfielder: Stewart D’Mello; Best striker: Fedrich Fernandes.U-18– Best goalkeeper: Manjunath Hirekurbar; Best defender: Rayan Pinto; Best midfielder: Larryl Mascarenhas; Best striker: Aaron Alvares. U-20 and First Division– Best goalkeeper: Wassim Sheikh; Best defender: Brivon Dias; Best midfielder: Floyd Pereira; Best striker: Baggio Fernandes.

The sixteen players were presented mementos by Dempo SC Head Coach Samir Naik in the presence of Karnagaran Naidoo, Technical Director of Youth Development.