16 candidates in fray for bypolls in three seats

Panaji: A total of 16 candidates, including three Independents, are in the fray for the bypolls to three assembly constituencies in the state.

As per the final list released by the office of the chief electoral officer, there are four candidates in the fray, including one independent, in the Mandrem constituency.

in the Mapusa assembly segment, seven candidates, including two independents, are contesting the byelection.

In the Shiroda constituency, five candidates are fighting the bypoll.

National political parties like the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have fielded their candidates.

Other parties like the Aam Aadmi Party and the Goa Suraksha Manch have also fielded their candidates in the by-polls. Polling will be held on April 23 for both the Lok Sabha seats as well as by-elections to the three assembly constituencies.