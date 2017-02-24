MAPUSA : Tension erupted in Aldona late Thursday night after a private telecom contractor began erecting a mobile tower in a private property.

As the contractor began to erect the tower, the villagers gathered and demanded to stop the work. And, soon the matter was referred to the Mapusa police, who rushed in and stopped the work, and demanded with the contractor to produce documents; sarpanch, who had also arrived at the site, was also asked to furnish documents at the police station on Friday.

The villagers accompanied by a local panchayat member Tome Tavares claimed that the NOC issued by the panchayat is in the violation of model election code, still in force in the state. On Friday, however, only the panchayat member Tavares and contractor appeared before the investigating officer.

A complaint has been filed by Tavares before the Bardez block development officer, and copies of it are also submitted to chief electoral officer and director of panchayats, claiming that on Thursday the panchayat office was open beyond the usual office hours and sarpanch Trisha Naik and secretary issued NOC to the contractor despite the election code in force.

Interacting with the media, Tavares said that “the issue of mobile tower was raised during the panchayat body meeting, and he had objected to it, and suggested to place the issue before the gram sabha. But the sarpanch along with ruling panchayat member went ahead and approved setting up of three mobile towers in the village.”

When contacted, sarpanch Trisha Naik informed that “on February 18, panchayat body meeting was held at the panchayat office wherein panchayat members discussed the proposal for setting up of a mobile tower in the village, and it was passed by the panchayat body. Tome Tavares was also present during the meeting. Accordingly, on Thursday NOC was granted to the company for setting up a tower. Everything is done by following the procedure.”

When asked as to why the panchayat office was open till late hours, a panchayat member Deepak Naik said that “our panchayat has 11 members, and a lot of correspondence work was to be done. Our problem is that our secretary is holding an additional charge at Reis Magos panchayat. And, hence sometimes after finishing the work at that panchayat office, he comes to Aldona to complete his work at the panchayat, and works till late hours.”

Bardez block development officer Krishnakant Pangam said that he has received a complaint from panchayat member Tome Tavares, and added that he would be seeking report on NOC issued for setting up a mobile tower.

He further said that the director of panchayats has issued a circular to all panchayats over granting of some NOCs and permissions during the period with model election code in force.