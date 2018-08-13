15 more bike ambulances to be launched on Aug 14

PANAJI: The state government will launch the second fleet of the ‘first responder bike ambulances’ under 108 emergency services, adding 15 more motorcycles to the existing fleet of 20.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane will launch the additional motorcycles in the evening of August 14 at the Old GMC building in Panaji.

“With these 15 additional bikes, each part of Goa will be covered in terms of health security,” Rane said.

The new ‘first responder bike ambulances’ will be stationed at strategic locations across the major cities of the state ensuring faster access to healthcare for accident victims, he said. These ambulances are equipped with all the equipment required to revive and stabilise patients. The equipment include oxygen cylinder, pulse oximeter, stethoscope and glucometer.

The management of Merck, a pharmaceutical company based in Usgaon, have sponsored these 15 bike ambulances under its corporate social responsibility.

Purti Patkar, head of operations, GVK EMRI 108, said the 20 first responder bike ambulances which were launched in February 2018, have attended to 750 medical emergency cases till date, providing timely treatment to the people.