15 land sanads to Mayem claimants in a fortnight: Shet

PANAJI

Refuting allegations of Mayem Bhu Vimochan Kruti Nagrik Samiti (MBVKNS) that the government is fooling the people, local MLA and Goa Assembly Speaker Anant Shet has said that the government will distribute 15 land sanads to claimants within a fortnight.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar informed that a dedicated mamlatdar has been appointed to scrutinise the documents and forward the files for further process of issuing sanads to the claimants.

Speaking to media after attending a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister and attended by members of the MBVKNS and other claimants, Shet said that the government will try to handover as many sanads to the claimants as possible before the ensuing assembly elections.

“I cannot tell you the exact number but in addition to the three sanads already approved, six sanads will be approved by the end of this month and another six sanads will be approved in the first week of November. So in addition to the fifteen sanads, around a hundred provisional sanads will be handed over to claimants within fifteen days”, he stated.

The government had commenced accepting the claim applications from mid-April and the exercise of examining them had commenced in June.

Shet further said that the North Goa Collectorate had issued the first three provisional sanads on July 11 earlier this year and the 60-day period calling for objections and suggestions, ended in September.

“Instead of handing over only three, we would like to handover a substantial number of sanads and therefore within a fortnight we will hand over 15 approved sanads and another hundred provisional sanads to the claimants”, he added.

Meanwhile, MBVKNS expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress on the issue. MBVKNS president Kashinath Mayekar said that the present government has failed to resolve the evacuee property issue and the people of Mayem will take an appropriate stand during the elections.

He claimed “Out of 1141 applications submitted, the government has announced only 56 provisional sanads, which can be contested within 60 days. Beyond that the government has done nothing. In addition, our senior citizens are made to run from pillar to post and instead of fulfilling the promise made by former chief minister Manohar Parrikar to setup a dedicated office for the purpose in Bicholim, the government wants the senior citizens to come to Panaji.”