15 International bloggers #Escape2Goa

Fifteen international influential and inspiriting bloggers, photographer, instagrammers and YouTubers are in Goa as part of the #Escape2Goa- digital travel media event hosted by Goa Tourism and social enterprise Leave your Mark. Aiming to promote tourism in Goa through first hand, real- time information, they will be exploring various facets in the state including, luxury, food and adventure.

Representing Leave your Mark, Virendra Pereira informed the media on Monday that through this activity people will get to know the real Goa and what it has to offer. The digital media entrepreneurs are all excited to explore Goa for they say Goa definitely has a lot more to offer rather than just beaches and party as they conceived, or told to them. During their two-week stay in Goa, they have a jammed packed itinerary planned besides having time to explore the state on their own.

While they spent their first day with children at the Konkan Development Society, Odxel, they will experience village life, a cooking class, food and exploring Goa’s rich heritage among other activities.

While some of the bloggers have visited India before, for many this is the first time. Sharing their views with media, Canadian travel photographer Brendan Van Son told media that his first impression of Goa was that it is similar to Northern Brazil, more because of the architecture of the churches.

Bouchra Benhalima from France said, “I didn’t know much about Goa. But when I researched I got an idea that it was known more for its beaches and parties. The Portuguese influence in Goa is what I really like. And I think Goa has much more to offer than beaches and parties to tourists.”

With a collective potential to reach an audience of about five million people across 30 countries, they will upload digital content in five languages— English, Portuguese, French, Dutch and Spanish. Photographer, brand storyteller and culture curator from USA, Kirsten Alana said that while her audience has a broad knowledge of India, these 15 days spent in Goa through her blog will introduce Goa to the American audience that follows her besides influencing her Indian travellers.

Asked if they were scared to come to Goa/ India being unsafe due to various crimes, etc, Alex Tienda a Mexican YouTuber said, that most of them have visited dangerous places and that’s not a problem as they believe media says lot to sell content.

Besides enjoying what Goa has to offer the 15 of them have a huge task at hand— that of promoting the state. They do have some hitches with the internet speed, but they are undeterred. Before they leave, they say they will surely use this experience to give valuable feedback to the Government. “We wouldn’t be here if everything was perfect. For sure we will give suggestion and feedback,” said Kirsten Alana.

Talking about a few of their experiences so far they said that the people have been very welcoming and hospitable. While they were warned about spicy food, they said it isn’t as spicy as they expected. What was interesting is that most of the bloggers have been enjoying tea here. “It’s so different from what we have in Canada,” said a Dutch blogger.

While they initially thought being in Goa for two weeks was going to be too long, in unison they said that they now think it’s too short a time for any kind of traveller.

