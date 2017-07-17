15-day state assembly session begins today

PANAJI: The 15-day monsoon session of the state legislative assembly will begin from July 18, with the main business to pass the revenue surplus state budget of Rs 202.48 crore for the financial year 2017-18, with the gross budget size estimated at Rs 16,027.01 crore.

The legislature department of the assembly has received altogether 1,596 questions, including 590 starred questions and 1,006 unstarred questions, dealing with various issues like offshore casinos, desecration of religious structures, mining activities in Goa and so on.

The monsoon session of the assembly is also likely to witness the introduction of around six Bills, including the one seeking to return the tenancy cases back to the mamlatdars from the court of civil judge senior division, by withdrawing Section 19 of the 2014 amendment to the Agriculture Tenancy Act, and another about reclassification of the coconut palm as a tree.

The session will also witness tabling of the State Casino Policy.

Meanwhile, the Congress legislature party on Monday held a meeting to decide the strategy to corner the government ahead of the monsoon session of the assembly.

“Our main focus will be to corner the government on the issues such as casinos in River Mandovi, failure of the government to prepare regional plan, law and order problem, rising theft and robbery cases in the state,” said Leader of opposition Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar while briefing media persons in Porvorim.

He said that the Congress party will raise objection in the assembly about the circular, which was issued barring government officers from visiting homes or personal offices of MLAs for any official purpose.

He also said that during recent CLP meeting, the Congress MLAs passed a resolution against the circular barring government officers from visiting homes or personal offices of MLAs and moved a note to the Chief Minister’s Office requesting government to revoke the decision. However, the government left the request to deaf ears, and the Congress MLAs are now all set to pressurise the government in the assembly in order to withdraw the particular circular.

Meanwhile, commenting on the casino vessel MV Lucky Seven, which got grounded off the Miramar beach after drifting towards the shore due to bad weather, Kavlekar said, “Government has invited disaster in the form of the sixth casino in River Mandovi.”

Kavlekar also demanded that the vessel should be immediately sent back to the port as there could be oil spillage, which may pose a threat to marine life. He further said that the issue of the grounded vessel will also be raised by the Congress MLAs during the assembly session.