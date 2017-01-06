Watching Comet C/2016 U1 NEOWISE

Nandkumar Kamat

Comets are very interesting and striking celestial phenomena. Goa has recorded many apparitions of comets before – like Halley’s Comet in 1909 and 1985-6, the brilliant Ikeya-seki in September 1965, Kohoutek in 1973, West 1974, Hale-Bopp 1995, Hyakutake 1996 etc. Some of these comets had created terrible excitement in Goa in the days when there were no TV channels or Internet.

Comets are suspected to have brought water and organic chemicals to primitive Earth and biologists have reasons to believe that they have played a positive part in origin of life on our planet. So an apparition of a comet is a chance to look at the most ancient building blocks of our solar system and ourselves.

From January 6 to January 14, the world would have a rare opportunity to watch a new comet named C/2016 U1 (NEOWISE). It came closest to the Earth on 13 December 2016 at 106,000,000 km but did not pose a threat. C/2016 U1 is a long-term comet that has a perihelion within the orbit of Mercury. It is estimated to take several thousand years to complete one orbit around the Sun. NEOWISE stands for Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission. According to Paul Chodas, the manager of NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object (NEO) Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, “There is a golden opportunity to witness the rare comet called C/2016 U1 NEOWISE through a good pair of binoculars. However, because the brilliance of the comet is notoriously changeable, we can’t be so sure about the visibility.”

This website would provide all the information to those who need details- https://theskylive.com/c2016u1-info. Where, When and How to watch this comet in Goa? Let me be clear that you would not be able to watch it easily and directly with naked eyes. The first thing that you need to know that C/2016 U1 is a rare and a faint comet and it may appear to us for the very first time in millions of years. Second, it cannot be seen with naked eyes unless the place is very dark, free of air pollution and light pollution. Third, it would be seen just over 10 days.

So where, when and how to watch this new celestial visitor? If you wish to watch this comet in Goa, choose a location where the clear eastern horizon can be seen before sunrise and before break of dawn and the ideal time is before 5 a.m. The comet would dawn in the east, to be precise to south-east, before sunrise and that is precisely the direction where you should hunt for it. Remember, it is South-East.

The best dates to watch the faint comet began with January 6 and the observation window closes on January 14 – the best day to watch it. Its brightness would be +6th magnitude. Saturn in comparison has a brightness of +1 so the comet would appear like a faint star. On 14 January the comet would be closest to the Sun. Then it would continue to fade away. The most important point is – use of binoculars. You can detect the faint comet only with a pair of good binoculars, preferably with a stand and these are cheaply available.

Children should not miss this opportunity as it is very rare to see such elusive comets with hyperbolic path in one’s lifetime. This is a comet with a hyperbolic path discovered on October 1, 2016 by NEOWISE, the asteroid-and-comet-hunting project. This comet takes thousands of years to make a single round in our solar system and that’s why NASA is excited about it because this is one such opportunity in several million years.

This new celestial visitor is quite rare and exceptional in terms of its origin and configuration. It would soon leave the Solar system in its slow journey towards the outer limits and nobody knows whether it would visit again because there are many complex factors like gravitational pull by other objects it encounters in its perilous outward journey. But if people manage to watch it on south-eastern horizon in Goa before the sunrise then surely such an event would be good to generate interest and excitement among Goa’s young science students.

Those who are close to hillocks like Siddanath and Chandranath, Morlegarh and Vagheri would get the best views of the comet from these hilltops. Light and atmospheric dust pollution would cause problems in most of our towns including capital city Panaji to view this comet. Besides, the fog in the morning may also obliterate a clear view of the comet. One would need extremely sensitive digital camera and long exposure times to capture the image of this comet. But if it is done as a challenge by students of Goa’s engineering colleges and amateur astro-photographers, then such sightings would help the astronomers.

The atmospheric conditions on January 14 are difficult to predict but advance preparations could be made by Goa’s comet watchers to have a peep at this rare visitor on coming weekend. They can use https://theskylive.com/c2016u1-info and lots of other useful comet tracking websites. Happy comet watching!