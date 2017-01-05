SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI: In the week prior to the declaration of the election code of conduct, the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) gave approval for 14 new plot allocations in the Verna industrial estate. The approval procedure is being described as “hurried” by the industry, which smells something fishy in the quick proceedings.

Altogether 91 applications were received by the GIDC for 14 new plots in the Verna industrial estate. Applicants were called for an interview on December 26, 2016, after which the screening committee met the next day and shortlisted the successful applicants. The procedure for scrutiny of the applications by the committee, studying essential parameters including viability of the project, etc ended in double quick time of five working days, before January 4, the date when the election code of conduct was enforced. According to industry sources, letters are currently being sent to the successful applicants.

An industrialist, who had applied for a plot said, “The GIDC called all 91 of us on one day and had cursory interviews with each. We were surprised to know after two days that the screening committee had met and given its decision on successful applicants.” He said that the GIDC, which usually moves slowly on issues faced by the industry was “in full hurry” to complete the allocation process.

Recently, the GIDC completed digital mapping of the Verna industrial estate and had discovered six per cent of additional free, open space. Subsequently, the board decided to convert the additional open space into plots and advertised for the same. Concerns were raised by the Verna Industrial Estate Owners Association on the swift decision to convert the open space into plots and advertise for the same.

Notice for the plots was put up on the GIDC website on November 8 and advertisements were published in newspapers. Applications were invited from November 11, 2016, onwards and the last date was December 2, 2016. The 14 new plots are in Phase I-A, Phase I and II and Phase IV.

Along with the 14 new plots in Verna, the GIDC also advertised for land in Tuem, Margao and Canacona industrial estates.

Land allotment in industrial estates is supposed to be transparent, presently with the GIDC having guidelines in place for new land and for transfer cases. Industry sources said that the hurried manner of giving approval has raised suspicion of guidelines being “improperly followed.”