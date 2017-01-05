By Shyam Zambauliker

MARGAO: Twenty-six rape cases were registered by various police stations in South Goa in the year gone by. Out of the 26 rape cases, all cases except a case booked by Verna police have been detected. No rape case was registered at Margao, Colva, and Curchorem police stations.

Maximum number of 5 rape cases was registered by Ponda police station while 3 each were registered by Maina-Curtorim, Cuncolim, Quepem, Vasco and Verna police stations while two rape cases were registered by Mormugao and Sanguem with Canacona and Collem police stations registering a rape case each.

A police officer informed that 15 rape cases were reported in the district during the first five months of 2016. According to police, three rape cases each were booked by Ponda and Quepem police stations while during the same period two cases each were booked by Mormugao, Verna and Cuncolim police stations while Maina-Curtorim, Sanguem and Vasco police stations booked one case each. All these 15 cases have been detected and the accused have been arrested.

Police said that in most cases the victims were kidnapped and were minors.

As per figures available from police headquarters, in 2015 till August 19 rape cases were reported of which five cases were booked under the Children’s Act by various police stations in South Goa.

Further figures available indicate that rape cases which showed a decline in 2011 had suddenly shot up in 2012-2014. From 2012 to 2014, the number of cases of rape saw an increase in South Goa.

In the jurisdiction of South Goa police stations from January to October 2014, 32 cases of rape were reported out of which 30 cases were detected. Police said that in 2013, the number of rapes committed in South Goa were 38 while 36 cases were detected by the police. Further in 2012, 29 rape cases were registered in South Goa while 26 cases were detected.

Police said that in few cases, the perpetrator was known to the victim girls and some accompanied the alleged accused and got married while few were lured with offers of marriage.

An accused in a rape case is charged under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused may be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than seven years, but which may be for life or for a term which may extend to ten years.

In rape cases preserving DNA report is a vital part of investigation. The DNA evidence is used by the investigating officer to prove that a sexual abuse took place.