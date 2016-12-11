Fire At Sea

Film: Deepwater Horizon

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Gina Rodriguez

Directed by: Peter Berg

Duration: 1 hr 47 mins

Rating: * * *

Deepwater Horizon is based on the true incident that occurred back in 2010 resulting in the biggest oil spill in US history. Directed by Peter Berg, the film chronicles the events that lead to the death of eleven men and a colossal ecological disaster.

Berg and Mark Wahlberg team up again after Lone Survivor (2013) – last time it was the Taliban, here the actor plays Mike Williams who works at the rig called Deepwater Horizon, in the Gulf of Mexico. As a part of the initial set up, we get to meet his wife (Kate Hudson) and daughter and we know that it is one happy family. Life on the rig can be rather monotonous and we pretty much know what’s in store for them when they say good bye to their families.

Once we are introduced to the characters, including safety expert Mr Jimmy (Kurt Russell), the technicalities begin. There is talk about PSI (pounds per square inch) which is basically pressure and other such jargon. To simplify it, at one point it is said that the pressure could be enough to split a car in half – it ends up almost splitting the rig into two.

The BP bosses (John Malkovich) want to drill further to rake in more moolah but the safety guys are not entirely convinced.

You know that at some point the whole thing is going to blow up, the only question is how and when. It doesn’t take too long and even though it was a terrible tragedy, on screen it looks impressive. Man’s foolhardiness combined with nature’s vengeance makes for a pretty sight, when you are not a victim of it.

First there is mud oozing out, followed by oil and then there is fire everywhere, even on water. All safety precautions go down the drain or the seas in this case as the men don’t know what hit them, literally.

While the film chronicles what happened it doesn’t go beyond that in terms of giving us the larger picture or the effects of it except by means of the end credits. Perhaps, it is assumed that a tragedy of this proportion will speak for itself.

Cry Baby

Film: Befikre

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor

Directed by: Aditya Chopra

Duration: 2 hrs 10 mins

Rating: *

In 1995 Aditya Chopra made Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge which was refreshing and novel – twenty years later he has directed Befikre which is as stale as food left in the refrigerator two decades ago. But it is not just the staleness that’s the issue here; it is too pretentious and tries too hard to be hip and cool.

Honestly, it would be easier to identify oneself with an extra terrestrial than the protagonists in this film. Dharam (Ranveer) is a Delhi boy who has been called over to Paris to do stand-up comedy for the Indians residing there (yawn). To show that the film has a view of the changing world, he shares his apartment with a couple of lesbians but the manner in which it is portrayed is not so cool.

Shyra (Vaani Kapoor) is a Parisian of Indian origin and is on her way from recovery after a break up. The two meet, share the first of the many smooches and since none of them is looking for a long term relationship, they split after a night of carnal bliss.

But then as it happens, he falls for her and then vice versa till they get to the point of break up. But then hey, they still decide to be friends and even celebrate their breakup anniversary. At that point I drifted into the arms of Morpheus only to regret waking up soon because the proceedings were going nowhere.

The director clearly has some peculiar notion about relationships which is light years away from reality. The whole game of lovers trying to dare each other is also so passé and the film neither works as a love story nor as a comedy or comic love story.

The actors try hard but it is not enough – you feel sorry for Ranveer Singh as he really has the talent to pull it off but not if the material on hand is so asinine. Vani Kapoor shows some talent and some skin.

But on the whole Befikre shows that there is something awfully wrong with mainstream Hindi cinema.

Official Trouble

Film: Office Christmas Party

Cast: Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, Jennifer Aniston

Directed by: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Duration: 1 hr 44 mins

Rating: * *

Directed by the duo -Josh Gordon and Will Speck, Office Christmas Party is one of those routine comedies that have a flimsy premise and steer along on autopilot. It is one silly party you wish you hadn’t been to.

The premise is about a tech company called Zenotek which has developed a new, gulp, internet technology – move over Jio, Zenotek is here. Jennifer Aniston plays the CEO of the company and she thinks it’s a dead investment and wants to cut down on bonuses and the staff. Her brother meanwhile has other ideas as he thinks he can pull it off.

Josh (Jason Bateman) is the go-to man in the company and his colleague Tracey (Olivia Munn) is the inventor of the new internet. But where’s the party happening? In the office of course and this is to woo a prospective client.

More characters are needed so there is an Indian nerd (Karan Soni, the taxi driver from Deadpool) who has an imaginary hot girlfriend so he hires a prostitute (Abby Lee, a Victoria Secret model, if you please) as a substitute. A couple of other characters are thrown in so there can also be some romance and some chaos.

The plot is strictly by the numbers, there are no deviations nor is any effort made. There is the odd line or scene that will make you chuckle but that’s about it.

I wish Santa had sent a better film our way.