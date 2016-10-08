VASCO: Stating that Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) belongs to Goan soil and is deeply-rooted, the Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) and leader of MGP Ramakrishna (Sudin) Dhavalikar has said that Goa will have MGP chief minister in due course of time.

He was speaking during MGP workers convention organised by Dabolim MGP block at New-Vaddem on Saturday evening. The convention was attended by Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, Narayan Sawant, Premanand Nanoskar and other leaders of MGP.

Dhavalikar informed that the MGP will not compromise when it comes to Dabolim seat. “The MGP candidate lost the 2012 assembly election with a few votes, possibly due to internal differences,” Dhavalikar said.

When asked about allocation of ticket and seat-sharing, he said the parliamentary committee of the party has supreme authority to decide on the candidates. “We will demand our stake over Dabolim and not compromise during the seat-sharing process,” reiterated Dhavalikar.

He expressed confidence that MGP would emerge as one of the major political parties in the ensuing assembly elections since the party leaders have a good rapport with the people.

On waterways development projects, Dhavalikar said that “the state will have good navigational routes.” He said there is a misconception in the minds of the people about the waterways development project. “It is my request to the people not to oppose the waterways project and I will see that all stakeholders are taken into confidence,” Dhavalikar said.

He said the river navigation department will obtain all necessary NOCs from the concerned departments like captain of ports and others where the funds required for the project will be allocated by the central government. He criticised the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro for his remarks on the waterways development project.

“I think the former chief minister Faleiro has not studied the rules and regulations of the waterways development of rivers properly,” Dhavalikar said.

Ponda MLA Mamledar praised Dhavalikar for his efforts towards upliftment of the common man in the state. “MGP is a clean party and anyone who enters the party prospers. It is the only political party of Goan soil which takes decisions on its own,” Mamledar said. He appealed to the people of Dabolim to elect the party candidate in the assembly election.