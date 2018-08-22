14-yr-old boy sentenced after 7-hour trial for rape of minor girl

PTI

UJJAIN (MP)

In an extra-ordinarily fast-paced trial, a juvenile court here convicted and sentenced within seven hours a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a minor girl.

Juvenile Justice Board Judge Tripti Pande awarded two years’ imprisonment to the accused yesterday after wrapping up the trial in seven hours, government advocate Deependra Malu said today.

The crime took place on August 15 and the entire process, from registration of the case to pronouncement of judgement, was completed in five days, police said. “The case diary was submitted in the court at 10.45 am yesterday and the judgement, after trial, was pronounced around 6 pm,” Malu said.

“This is probably for the first time, after the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act came into effect in 2012, that a judgement in a rape case of a minor has been given in such a short duration,” he said.

While pronouncing the sentence, Malu said, the judge observed, “The tendency of sexual offences against children is rising at a fast pace in society.”