14 new ambulances to join 108 fleet soon

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In order to bring about a major change in the functioning of the 108 ambulance service, the state government is taking strong measures and the process of streamlining the emergency service and bringing in discipline among the staff members has already commenced.

The health department has sanctioned various proposals in this regard and the government is all set to transform 108 ambulance service from the basic treatment service to a life-saving system.

At present, the government has 42 ambulances in operation and another 14 new ambulances would be added to the fleet soon. Out of the old ambulances, the government is planning to keep six ambulances in operation by refurbishing them as standby ambulances in case of any kind of emergency or breakdown.

The health department has also roped in Dr Geeta Deshmukh, who has vast experience in the field of emergency services, to streamline the functioning of 108 ambulances services. She has been given the responsibility to report to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane regularly on the functioning of the service.

The government has also constituted a core committee headed by the Health Minister to monitor the overall functioning of the emergency service. The secretary and the joint secretary of health department as well as the director of health services, the Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC), the Under Secretary to Health Minister’s Office Dr Rajnanda Desai and Dr Deshmukh are the members of the committee.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday, the Health Minister elaborated on the initiative saying that the government is taking strong measures to improve the functioning of 108 ambulance service and added that with the new ambulances, the state will have around 52 ambulances on the road at any given time for responding to emergencies.

“The government is giving training to staff using GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) and every year, we will be sending 15 students to undertake training as advanced paramedics in life-saving sciences so that we have trained staff,” he said, adding that the government has decided to have trained manpower in the fleet of 108 ambulance service in the next five years.

The government is also improving facilities in the call centre and will convene a review meeting and medical audit of the emergency service as well as the GMC every 15 days in order to evaluate the functioning of the 108 service and bring down the time taken for response.

“Saving lives of the people is our mission and under the guidance and with the support of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the health department is heading in the right direction towards life-saving initiative,” the Health Minister said.

Rane further said that apart from the 42 old and 14 new ambulances, the government has also decided to put into operation another six cardiac ambulances which will be used for cardiac emergences. These ambulances will be spread out all over Goa, he said, adding that the vehicles will be state-of-the-art ambulances.