14 Mopa airport affected families get keys to new houses

PANAJI: Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday handed over keys of the newly-built houses for 14 project affected families of Mopa International Airport under the rehabilitation project at Casarvarnem-Pernem.

The government in association with GMR Goa International Airport Limited, which is developing the Mopa International Airport, has built the rehabilitation project for affected families at Casarvarnem with house and cow shed for each family besides community hall, crematorium and grazing land for cattle.

Speaking at the ceremony, Union Minister Naik said that the rehabilitation project with all kinds of facilities to project affected families is a first of its kind in the country and added that the new airport in future will help in the economic development of the state.

“Mopa international airport is becoming a reality due to the cooperation of local people who have given their land to the project for development of the state. A new airport will be a viable project as it will cater to passengers as well as export facilities,” he added.

Both, Naik and Tourism Minister Ajgaonkar said that the government will work out a solution to rehabilitate two more families on humanitarian grounds even as they are legally not entitled for compensation.

Ajgaonkar said that the rehabilitation project has become a reality only due to the efforts of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Stating that the airport will help in the unemployment problem in Pernem taluka, the Tourism Minister warned the developer that he along with locals will not allow operation of the airport if local youth are deprived from job opportunities.

Meanwhile, speaking to this reporter after the ceremony, North Goa MP Naik said that the government will ensure that a person losing his/her land will get compensation three times more than the market rate and a process have been worked out.