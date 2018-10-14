14 killed in Afghan election rally blast

AP

KABUL (AFGHANISTAN)

A motorcycle rigged with explosives detonated at an election rally in northeastern Afghanistan on Saturday killing at least 14 people, including civilians and security forces, officials said.

Khalil Aser, spokesman for the provincial police chief in Takhar province, said 32 others were wounded when the explosives-laden motorbike parked near the rally in Rustaq district exploded.

“There are a number of wounded people in critical condition,” he said. The attack took place at about noon before Nazefa Yusoufi Beg, a female candidate running for a seat in parliament in October 20 elections, arrived at the rally, Aser said.

It was not immediately clear if she was the target. Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Rustaq is a remote district where insurgent attacks have not occurred in the past and the candidate’s supporters had gathered for the rally confident they would be safe.

Adeb Hamra, a local resident, said in a telephone interview that the district government hospital has only four doctors and was overwhelmed with dead and wounded, most of them in critical condition.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban insurgents are active in the province and have claimed previous attacks there. It was not the first attack on a political campaign.

On Tuesday, eight people including candidate Saleh Mohammad Achekzai, were killed when a suicide bomber struck Achekzai’s home In Helmand province.

He was holding a meeting at the time of the attack in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. On October 2, just days after official campaigning began, a suicide bomber struck an election rally in eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least 14 people and wounding around 40.

Last week, Taliban insurgents issued a statement condemning the elections and warning candidates and Afghan Security Forces that they would be targets if they participate.

The Taliban called the polls a US-manipulated event to further their hold on the country.

There are 2,565 candidates vying for seats in the 249-member chamber, including 417 women candidates. In the run-up to campaigning, five candidates have been killed in separate attacks.