14 BJP MLAs aren’t happy with Parsekar: Sudin

PANAJI: Senior Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Tuesday said that his party wanted a replacement for the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar as he had got clear indications about the MGP-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance facing certain defeat at the forthcoming state assembly election if the two parties contested the poll under the leadership of Parsekar.

“We just did not want the alliance to face a defeat at the election,” he reiterated.

Sudin Dhavalikar, who was sacked from the state cabinet along with his brother Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar by the Chief Minister on Monday, claimed that at least 14 out of 21 BJP MLAs were unhappy with the leadership of Parsekar, and four out of these 14 BJP legislators had personally shared these views with him.

“In fact, I have recordings of all these four legislators,” he added.

Governor Mridula Sinha has already accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister about removing Dhavalikar brothers from the state cabinet.

Dhavalikar said that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and senior national leader of the BJP Nitin Gadkari should privately speak to the state legislators of their party and try to find out their views about the leadership of Parsekar.

“And then they will get confirmation of what I and my party have been saying all these days,” he noted.

Dhavalikar also said that he tried to discuss the matter with the Chief Minister himself but was ignored every time.

“The Chief Minister rarely attended to my telephone, and if I met him personally, then he would see in some other direction while I spoke to him,” he revealed.The sacked minister for public works also informed that all the decisions as regards the possible alliance of MGP with either the BJP or the Goa Suraksha Manch would be taken by the central committee of his party, in few days time.

“I am an ordinary member of the central committee in the capacity of the MLA of the MGP, and hence have no say in committee’s decisions,” he added, pointing out, “However, all the decisions of the committee would be binding on me.”

Dhavalikar said that MGP is still in alliance with the BJP, and the coalition would continue until the election code of conduct for the state assembly election comes into force.

OUR PONDA REPORTER ADDS: Sudin Dhavalikar hailed the decision of the Chief Minister to remove the MGP leader and his brother from the state cabinet.

“We are happy about what has happened, as it was difficult for the MGP to face the people with Laxmikant Parsekar’s leadership. The leader’s 14 MLAs are against him and seek change in leadership. He (Parsekar) can’t lead people in right direction,” Sudin Dhavalikar said.

Claiming that Parsekar has failed in all fronts, Dhavalikar said that his party was fully prepared to contest elections in 22 constituencies. Besides, the MGP has done spadework in some eight other constituencies.

Well-educated and good leaders are ready to contest the 2017 assembly elections, he said.