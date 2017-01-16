13,736 traffic rule violation cases booked in Canacona last year

NT NETWORK

CANACONA

Canacona traffic cell during the period from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016 booked as many as 13,736 cases under different sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, thereby collecting a revenue of Rs 14,94,350.

The Canacona traffic cell is located next to the Canacona police station and is headed by PSI Gautam Salunke, who is assisted by three assistant sub-inspectors, 6 head constables, 16 police constables and 21 home guards.

The traffic cell is working round the clock to control the traffic by booking cases under different road offences of the motor vehicle act, to bring discipline among the motorists, in Canacona.

The traffic cell also conducts awareness drives to high school students on road safety.

The major cases include without head gear under section 129 (3008 cases), over speeding under section 183 (133 cases), driving without fastening seat belt under section 138 (3) (2258 cases), driving under age under section 4 (20 cases), unauthorised parking (708), driving under influence of alcohol under section 185 (238) in which JMFC Canacona cancelled six licences, rash and negligent driving/riding under section 184 (41 cases), with tinted glasses under section 100, (835 cases), using mobile while driving/riding under section Cr 25(25) 25 cases, violation of permit condition under section 192 (16), improper lights (heavy and light vehicles) 550 cases, improper number plates (420 cases), spillage of dirty fish water (17 cases), without motor driving licence under section 3 (92 cases), carrying excess pillion riders under section 128 (270 cases), carrying passengers in goods carrier (64 cases) and other minor cases which include dangerous parking, dangerous overtaking, carrying excess in cabin, without uniform a total of (5041 cases), informed PSI Salunke.

The major revenue collected by the traffic cell from the different offences booked comes from violations like riding without helmet, seat belt, dangerous parking and driving without licence, etc,

Speaking to this reporter, Salunke said that he has been working with his staff to bring about discipline among the motorists while riding/driving and with regard to wrong parking. He also pointed out that of late drunken driving and rash and negligent driving has been seriously noted and has been tackled as well in the taluka.

He said out of the six cases which reached the JMFC Canacona, licences were suspended for six months as punishment for putting somebody’s life in danger on the road. He also called upon the riders/drivers to co-operate with the traffic cell authority and to be on their guard in keeping with the rules and regulations of road in safe driving/riding.

He added that apart from all this, his staff along with him was present to train students of more than 50 schools on road safety. He also said that some students of the high schools have been trained for road safety patrol scheme.