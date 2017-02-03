132 polling booths set up in Mormugao

NT NETWORK

VASCO

South Goa district administration is fully geared up to conduct voting process in four constituencies of Mormugao taluka on Saturday for the state assembly election.

1,09,961 voters in the taluka would be exercising their franchise at 132 polling booths, which are set up with a high security cover involving state police personnel and central para-military force. Returning officer for Mormugao and Cortalim constituencies Gaurish Shankhwalkar informed that in all 1,09,961 voters including 56,045 males and 53,916 females will cast their vote at 132 polling booths in Mormugao, Vasco, Dabolim and Cortalim constituencies.

Mormugao constituency has 21,422 voters, of which 10,989 are males and 10,433 are females.

Vasco constituency has 35,601 voters, of which 18,416 are males and 17,185 females. Dabolim constituency has 22,478 voters, including 11,332 males and 11,146 females. And, Cortalim constituency has 30,460 voters, of which 11,308 are males and 15,152 females.

Around 795 polling staff members including presiding officers, polling officers, peons besides police personnel have been dispatched to the polling booths in the taluka.

The polling process will start at 7 pm and conclude at 5 pm. The police patrolling has been intensified in the constituency, particularly, in Baina, Headland Sada, Mangor Hill, Gandhinagar, Birla, Zuarinagar and Zorint to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, there was a confusion at poll material distribution centre set up at MPT

Institute in Vasco after the staff on poll duty failed to get their identity cards.

Photographs of the staff were taken afresh in order to prepare new identity cards for them. This led to delay in dispatching the staff to their respective polling booths.