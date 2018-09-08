13 villages finally out of Greater Panaji PDA

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Nearly four months after taking decision to withdraw 13 villages from Greater Panaji Planning Development Authority (GPPDA), in May this year, the town and country planning department has issued notification to implement the decision.

According to the notification issued by Secretary for Town and Country Planning, Daulat Hawaldar, the villages including Calapur, Bambolim, Cujira, Curca and Talaulim which were included under Bambolim Planning area and revenue village area of Chimbel and part village areas of Panelim, Talaulim, Bainguinim Ella, Carambolim, Goalim-Maula, Azossim and Gancim under Kadamba Planning area have been withdrawn.

Following the government decision to include these villages under GPPDA, which was notified on January 25, 2018, the villagers from the areas had started an agitation demanding withdrawal of the same. The agitating people had also been demanding scrapping of the GPPDA headed by former minister and Goa Forward Party leader Atanasio Monserrate.

However, the government did not agree to the demand on scrapping the GPPDA, but bowed down to the pressure of the people and decided to withdraw the villages falling under St Cruz and St Andre constituencies represented by Congress legislators Antonio Fernandes and Francisco Silveira, respectively.

With the de-notification of the 13 villages, now GPPDA will include only Taleigao village, the left side stretch of land from Goa University to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium, and a 300-metre wide ribbon of land along the Kadamba plateau bypass road.