12 people under quarantine at GMC

Panaji: A total of 12 patients suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) have been quarantined at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

The 12 patients were quarantined immediately after they were found showing symptoms of the viral virus. Their blood and throat swab samples were drawn and sent to the laboratory of the Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai, for examination.

As of date, 17 passengers have been placed under home quarantine and 10 passengers have been quarantined at government facilities. All these passengers have been put under watch by the directorate of health services soon after their return from different parts of the

world. They have not shown any sign and symptoms of the COVID-19.

Health officers are tracking the returnees on a daily basis to see if they are experiencing any symptoms of the deadly virus, such as fever, cough and respiratory distress.