12 candidates lock horns for 2 LS seats

Panaji: Twelve candidates, including four Independents, are in the fray for the two parliamentary constituencies in the state. As per the final list released by the office of the chief electoral officer, six candidates in each parliamentary seat are fighting the election.

Political parties such as the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Republican Party of India and the Aam Aadmi Party have fielded their candidates; there are two Independent candidates who are also in the fray to defeat four-time BJP MP Shripad

Naik.

While for the South Goa parliamentary seat, the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiv Sena have fielded their candidates.

There are two independent candidates in the fray against BJP candidate Narendra

Sawaikar.

None of the candidates withdrew their nomination papers from both constituencies after their papers were found to be valid by the concerned returning officers.

Polling will be held on April 23 for both the Lok Sabha seats as well as by-elections to the three assembly constituencies.

Votes will be counted on May 23.