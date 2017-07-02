11-year-old boy killed as banyan tree falls on 3 houses at Revora

MAPUSA: The delay in cutting a Banyan tree at Revora has claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in the wee hours of Sunday morning. A huge banyan tree which was lying in a dangerous condition got uprooted and fell on three houses resulting in the death of the minor boy and injuring four. Meanwhile all three houses have suffered major damages.

According to locals the incident took place at around 1.30 am on Sunday early morning when a huge banyan tree came down crashing on the house of Sunil and Anil Revodkar, both are brothers and were staying in separate houses. On hearing the huge sound, locals from the waddo rushed to the site and began to clear the tree and rescued the injured trapped in the houses.

The injured family members Survarna Revodkar, Vijaya Revodkar, Priya and Prachi Revodkar were rushed to the District Hospital.

A team of police, fire personnel and 108 ambulances were immediately rushed to the spot. Meanwhile the body of the minor was sent to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim for autopsy. Locals claim that the tree was posing a danger and the matter was already reported to the authorities for necessary action.

One of the injured said that the process to cut the tree was started some six years back and letters were sent to the temple committee, panchayat, BDO, mamlatdar, electricity department and the forest department. She further added that “the tree belonged to the temple and hence residents were scared to cut the

tree”.

Sarpanch Vallabh Fadte said that “all possible help will be extended to the families who have been injured in the incident”.