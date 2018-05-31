11 tourists held for outraging modesty of minor girl at Baga

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

Close on the heels of the Betalbatim gang rape case involving three tourists, 11 tourists from Pune, Maharashtra have been arrested by the Calangute police for assaulting a minor boy after outraging the modesty of his minor sister.

The ugly incident occurred on Tuesday at the Baga beach in Calangute. The victims are tourists from north India.

According to complaint lodged with the police by the father of the victims, the family had come down to Goa and were enjoying themselves at the Baga beach when the incident took place. The parents were at a shack while the two minor siblings were walking along the beach when some 11 persons started clicking pictures of the girl, aged 16.

The complaint further states when the victim’s brother questioned the persons on their misbehaviour with his sister, the group of tourists started assaulting the minor boy with fist blows and slaps.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Calangute police arrested the 11 tourists and a case has been registered against them under Sections 143, 147, 323, 354 R/w 149 of the Indian Penal

Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act. As two of the accused are minors, they have been sent to Apna Ghar at Merces.

During the course of investigation, the police recorded the statements of the victims, the minor siblings, in the presence of a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The mobile phone used by the accused to click pictures of the minor girl has been taken into custody by the police and the same will be forwarded to forensic laboratory for analysis.

Police have revealed the names of the accused persons as Ramesh Kamble, Sanket Bhadale, Krishna Patil, Satyam Lambe, Aniket Gurav, Rushikesh Gurav, Akash Suvaskar, Sunny More and Ishwar Pangare, all natives of Pune.

Police informed that the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mapusa has given them five-day judicial custody of the nine accused.

Police sub-inspector Mahesh Naik is investigating the case under the supervision of police inspector Jivba Dalvi.